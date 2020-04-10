PB-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN-EXTENSION  Punjab Extends Lockdown Till April 30

Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) The Punjab government on Friday announced to extend the coronavirus lockdown till April 30, becoming the second state after Odisha to do so.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers here.

“PUNJAB CABINET @capt_amarinder UNANIMOUSLY APPROVES EXTENSION OF PUNJAB CURFEW/ LOCKDOWN till 30 April, 2020/1st May, 2020. Extension by 21 days from today. Strict enforcement (sic),” Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu tweeted.

Punjab has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the past few days, pushing the total count to 132 so far with 11 deaths. PTI CHS VSD

