PB-VIRUS-VILLAGE  COVID-19: Village in Punjab's Mohali Sees 10 Fresh Cases, Total Now 32

Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) Ten people tested positive for coronavirus in Jawaharpur village in Punjab's Mohali district on Friday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the area to 32, officials said here.

The village located in Dera Bassi of Mohali has become a coronavirus hotspot in the state. The number of cases stood at 22 on Thursday.

With the new cases, the coronavirus count in Mohali jumped to 48, an official said. The district is topping the COVID-19 tally in Punjab.

"10 more cases positive in Jawaharpur, Dera Bassi—32 in the village," said Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan.

"Extensive sampling has enabled us to identify more positive cases within the village and timely isolate them. Hopefully containing the spread in the village with a population of 2,500 plus as well as beyond," the DC said in a tweet.

"Containing without extensive sampling would not have achieved the desired/same results," Dayalan further said.

The health authorities in Mohali district are conducting extensive sampling of the contacts of the coronavirus patients.

The district administration has already completely sealed the entry points to the Jawaharpur village — located near the Delhi-Ambala national highway — and deployed cops to stop the movement of people.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus infection in the village was reported on April 4, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)