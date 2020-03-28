People Left at God's Mercy on Delhi, Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar Streets: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the people have been left at the mercy of god on the streets of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Anand Vihar, who are trying to get back to their hometown amid the lockdown. Priyanka took to Twitter and posted pictures of several areas where the people in large numbers were seen together.Priyanka in Hindi tweeted: "A human tragedy is spreading its legs on the streets of Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Anand Vihar. Women, children, and senior citizens have been left at god's mercy. These people are running towards their home on foot, in rickshaws and bus roofs. Don't understand what does the government want? #IndiaDeservesBetter." Earlier today, Priyanka's brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Centre alleging that it has no contingency plan in place for the migrants, who are leaving big cities in the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown."Out of work and facing an uncertain future, millions of our brothers and sisters across India are struggling to find their way back home. It's shameful that we've allowed any Indian citizen to be treated this way and that the Government had no contingency plans in place for this exodus," he tweeted.The government had enforced a lockdown from Tuesday midnight throughout the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)