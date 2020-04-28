People Violate Social Distancing Norms in Noida to Buy Essentials

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): People flouted the social distancing norm here as they flocked to a market here to buy fruits and vegetables earlier on Tuesday. People crowded the market at Harola, sector 4 to buy fruits and vegetables. Some people, including vendors were seen without masks or handkerchiefs.Governments of different states have asked all the citizens to avoid large gatherings, maintain social distancing and take necessary precautionary measures to avoid the further spread of the virus.The World Health Organisation has also advised all to maintain social distancing in order to avoid the infection. (ANI)

