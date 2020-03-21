People Will Be Booked if Seen in Groups During Janata Curfew: Bengaluru Police

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Saturday warned people that case will be booked against those who will come out unnecessary and gather in groups during the 'Janata Curfew' on March 22."Case will be booked against those who come out unnecessarily," said Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of police, Bengaluru.Commissioner also said that Janata Curfew has been proposed by PM Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus and everyone should abide by it.In a measure to combat COVID19, Prime Minister gave a clarion call of Janata Curfew tomorrow from 7 am to 9 pm. (ANI)

