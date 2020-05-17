Pick Up Corona Patient's Body: Delhi Police's Unique Trick to Teach Lesson to Lockdown Violators

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police have come up with a unique idea to teach a lesson to lockdown violators.Last week, policemen of Mandawali police station caught some men violating the lockdown norms and asked them to carry a dummy dead body of a coronavirus patient in personal protective equipment (PPE) kit.The violators were on their motorcycles and tried to escape, but the cops nabbed them. When they were asked to pick the body on their shoulders, they tried to run away. Later, they lifted the body.However, the body was not of any coronavirus patient, but of a cop who was lying on the stretcher as per the police's plan.Delhi Police said that the action was taken to give a message to those venturing out unnecessarily. (ANI)

