Plan Academic Session Keeping in Mind Social Distancing Norms, Kejriwal Tells VCs

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a review meeting with all the Vice-Chancellors of universities under the Delhi government regarding the academic matters in view of the threat posed by novel coronavirus."The universities should use the technology more proactively in academics to recover the academic losses due to the pandemic. Social distancing is the key to fight this pandemic, therefore, every university should plan the academic sessions and run of the universities keeping in mind the social distancing norms," the Chief Minister, according to an official press release.Kejriwal, along with the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, enquired about the admission status of the new session, placement situation of the current students and the effect of COVID-19 on the placement of the students.They discussed the action plan of the universities to conduct the pending examinations and how they will conduct the next academic session.They also discussed the issue of the final year students who have already got placement but some examinations are pending."In such cases, if the students do not get any degree certificate from the universities then they will face issues to join the new companies. The possibility of universities providing a provisional degree certificate to these students so that they do not face any problem in joining their companies was also discussed," the release said.The Deputy Chief Minister also asked the business faculty and department of the universities to come up with suggestions regarding steps the Delhi government could take to revive Delhi's economy in the post-COVID-19 phase.The meeting was attended by the Vice-Chancellors of GGSIPU, DTU, NSIT, Ambedkar University, IGDTUW, NLU, DIPSRU, and Director of IIIT Delhi. (ANI)

