Plea in HC for SIT Probe into DHCL Incorporation

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking an SIT probe into the incorporation of the Delhi Healthcare Corporation Ltd (DHCL), claiming it was done in violation of various statutory provisions.

The petition has been listed by the high court registry for hearing in July due to the restricted functioning of courts following the coronavirus outbreak.

The plea by Abhijit Mishra, a financial economist, has sought directions to the Lt Governor to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the incorporation of DHCL.

He has alleged that DHCL was incorporated "in contravention of the Constitution of India, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act and the Transaction of Business Rules, 1993".

Apart from an SIT probe, the petition also seeks a CAG audit into the accounts, functions and role of DHCL.

The petition has further alleged that the DHCL was incorporated without approval of the Lt Governor and has sought initiation of criminal proceedings for criminal breach of trust against all the officials involved in it.

Mishra had in July last year also moved a plea seeking action against the officials involved, including AAP government ministers, for incorporating DHCL without the LG's approval.

He had in that plea also sought an audit of DHCL by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The high court had declined to entertain the plea then. However it had directed CAG to "take all care to audit the use of government fund" by DHCL, Delhi Arogya Kosh, the Health and Family Welfare department of the AAP government and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Mishra has now moved the plea claiming that responses he received from DGHS under Right to Information regarding DHCL indicated that it has not yet been established, whereas the government had in 2016 appointed several persons as Directors of DHCL.

