Plumber Killed After Car Hits Scooter in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A 37-year-old plumber was killed on Saturday after a car hit the scooter he was riding pillion on in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said.

The victim has been identified as Rizab Shah, a resident of Tilak Nagar, they said.

The car hit the scooter near Dharam Marg in Janakpuri around 6:45 pm on Friday.

Ashutosh (23), a resident of Tilak Nagar, was riding the scooter. He suffered leg injuries and is undergoing treatment, while Shah succumbed on Saturday morning, a senior officer said. The post-morte will be conducted on Sunday, the officer said.

Police said they have seized the car and arrested the accused, Rudraksh Khanna, a resident of Janak Puri.

