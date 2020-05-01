PM Modi Holds Meeting to Review Power Sector

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a detailed meeting on the power sector and took stock of the impact of COVID-19 on the country.During the meeting, he discussed various long-term reforms for enhancing sustainability, resilience, and efficiency of the sector, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).The discussions included measures regarding ease of doing business, propagation of renewables, flexibility in the supply of coal, the role of public-private partnerships, and boosting investment in the power sector.The Prime Minister underlined the significance of the power sector in propelling the economy. Moreover, the need for effective enforcement of contracts for attracting private investments was also discussed.Prime Minister Modi further emphasised the importance of consumer centricity and directed to work towards the goal of supplying 24/7 quality and reliable power to all consumers.Additionally, measures for improving the viability of distribution companies, including tariff rationalization and timely release of subsidies along with improved governance were discussed.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, further extending the lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4. (ANI)

