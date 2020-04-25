PM Modi Lauds India Post, Postmen for Their Stupendous Efforts in Assisting People During Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the India Post and the postmen for their contribution in maintaining the supply of essentials, and medical equipment, in the country during the critical lockdown phase.Re-tweeting a tweet shared by Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, PM Modi said, "Kudos to the India Post Office Network, our hardworking postmen for their stupendous efforts in assisting people during this time."Earlier, quoting an article from an English daily RS Prasad had highlighted the contributions of the India Post Office Network, which is one of the world's largest postal networks, during the lockdown phase."From doorstep delivery of Essentials, Financial transactions, Medical equipment, etc to ensuring food and ration for the needy. During Lockdown India Post Office is delivering Hope, Assurance, and Happiness to citizens through its services," Prasad's tweet read.Amid the challenges posed by the Coronavirus, India Post is making efforts to provide relief to people by delivering life-saving drugs to patients living in remote areas and providing pension and social security benefits through Aadhar-enabled payment system."We have taken initiative in two areas - making cash available to the needy people in the villages and remote areas through our Aadhaar-enabled payment system where we deliver cash to the pensioners and other social security beneficiaries at their doorstep," Ajay Kumar Roy, Deputy Director-General, Mail Operations, had told ANI earlier this month.He said financial services are also being given to those people who have an account in other banks and are not able to go to the bank to withdraw their money. (ANI)

