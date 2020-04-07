PM Modi Speaks to Sultan of Oman on How to Limit COVID-19 Impact

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], Apr 07 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held extensive discussions with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said over coronavirus pandemic during which the Indian leader thanked the latter for his "personal attention" to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman."Spoke to His Majesty Sultan of Oman about COVID-19 and how to limit its impact. Also expressed thanks for HM's personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman," PM Modi tweeted. With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421 on Tuesday, as stated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases, while 325 cases have been cured or discharged. The total death toll at present stands at 114. Meanwhile, Oman has reported 371 cases and two deaths from coronavirus so far. Prime Minister Modi in the last few days has spoken to many world leaders including US President Donald Trump, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday and discussed global cooperation to fight the coronavirus.On March 24, the extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders' Summit was held to discuss the challenges posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and to forge a globally coordinated response.During which, Prime Minister Modi called upon the leaders to help usher in new globalization for the collective well-being of humankind and have multilateral fora focus on promoting the shared interests of humanity.On March 15, Prime Minister led the video conference with participants from the SAARC nations. PM Modi had proposed the creation of an emergency fund for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic and pitched India's initial offer of USD 10 million for this fund. (ANI)

