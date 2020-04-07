PM Modi, Swedish Counterpart Agree on Data Sharing on Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], Apr 07 (ANI): Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held talks with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven during which both leaders agreed on collaboration and data sharing between Indian and Swedish researchers regarding COVID-19 pandemic.The two leaders also promised to provide necessary facilitation and assistance for each other's citizens, who may be stranded due to ongoing travel restrictions.During the phone call, they also agreed that their officials would remain in touch to optimize the availability of medical supplies for fighting COVID-19."Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with Stefan Lofven, Prime Minister of Sweden. The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the steps being taken in their respective countries for controlling its health and economic impacts," read an official statement.With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of these over 4000 cases, 3,981 are active cases, 325 cured or discharged.The total death toll at present stands at 114. Meanwhile, Sweden has reported 7,206 cases and 477 deaths from the deadly infection.Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held extensive discussions with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said over coronavirus pandemic during which the Indian leader thanked the latter for his "personal attention" to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)