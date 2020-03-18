PM Modi Terms Those Working to Contain COVID-19 as 'real Soldiers'

By Ashoke Raj New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the officials, professionals and others working on the ground to check the spread of coronavirus at a high risk to their own safety across the country, and asked his party's MPs to pay respects to such people.The Prime Minister's remarks came during the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. Modi likened the workforce engaged on the ground in the fight against coronavirus and termed them as "real soldiers"."During the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the officials, staff members are real soldiers of our nation including sweepers. He said that all parliamentarians should give respect to them whenever they come across in public places," a BJP MP said.The BJP MP further stated that Prime Minister Modi urged the fellow Members of Parliament to appreciate and praise the efforts put in by these people with fervour.In the meeting, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the contribution of doctors and nurses in dealing with the situation."Let us not forget those who are putting their valuable efforts in conducting tests and taking care of coronavirus patients," the BJP MP quoted Prime Minister Modi as saying. (ANI)

