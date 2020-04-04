PM Modi, Trump Hold Talks; Discuss India-US Cooperation to Combat COVID-19

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation US President Donald Trump, during which both the leaders agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to combat the coronavirus pandemic."Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi tweeted.India has recorded 75 deaths due to COVID-19, while the total number of cases has climbed to 3,072, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday evening.According to Johns Hopkins University, almost 274,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, while 7,077 individuals have died.The call between Modi and Trump comes days after US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo held telephonic talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during which the former highlighted the importance of continued close cooperation between the two countries to combat coronavirus by strengthening global pharmaceutical supply chains. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)