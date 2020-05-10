Poachers Kill Rhino in Assam's Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 10 (ANI): A carcass of a rhinoceros was found in Assam's Kaziranga National Park (KNP) at around 5.30 pm yesterday.According to officials, the forest guards of the national park on Saturday had detected the carcass near Duamari Beel under Eastern Range Agoratoli of the park.Kaziranga National Park Director, P Sivakumar, said the authorities have also recovered 8 rounds of an empty cartridge of AK 47, in what clearly is a confirmed case of poaching.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

