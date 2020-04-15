Police Detain 946 Curfew & Lockdown Violators in Manipur

Imphal, Apr 15 (PTI) Manipur police arrested 946 curfew violators and detained 683 vehicles on Wednesday for violating curfew and nationwide lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19 pandemic in Manipur, a senior police officer said.

A statewide curfew was declared in Manipur on March 24 after a 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19. The nationwide lockdown was imposed from the next day.

Manipur so far has reported two coronavirus cases. The curfew and lockdown violators were produced before courts which imposed upon them a fine of Rs 1,12,060 for violating curfew, a press release issued by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) L Kailun said.

The police appealed to the public to follow the guidelines issued by the government and stay indoors for their own safety and safety of the public.

The police department will continue to enforce lockdown strictly in the days to come, the press release added.

