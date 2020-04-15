Police Inspector Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Indore

Indore, Apr 15 (PTI) A police inspector on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus here in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Indore, a commercial and industial hub, is the worst- hit city by the coronavirus infection in Madhya Pradesh, accounting for 544 of the 938 cases and 37 of the 53 fatalities recorded so far.

A police inspector in the city has tested positive for the infection, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said.

The policemen who came in his contact have been placed in isolation, he added.

Earlier, two police officers - an additional superintendent of police and an inspector - had tested positive for the infection in the city, officials said.

In a related development, a top official spelt out guidelines to prevent police personnel, who are at the forefront of enforcing the lockdown, from getting infected by the deadly virus.

Inspector General of Police (Indore Range), Vivek Sharma said policemen deployed in virus-hit areas should be shifted after three days to reduce their chances of getting infected.

"During my visits to affected areas, I have been told that policemen are being deployed in these localities at a stretch, he added.

Sharma said he had instructed that 50-year-old perosnnel with existing ailments should be deployed in police stations rather than giving them field duty.

