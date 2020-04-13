Police Officer Accuses Akola SP of Foul Language; Probe on

Nagpur, Apr 13 (PTI) A police inspector from Akola district in Maharashtra has alleged that the district superintendent of police used foul language against him during an official meeting.

On the complaint of the police inspector Suresh Naiknawre, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Nagpur Range, Mallikarjun Prasanna has launched an inquiry into the alleged incident.

The incident was confirmed by the IGP on Monday.

Akola Superintendent of Police Amogh Gaonkar was not available for comments.

"Although the field force is performing duties quite well even during the outbreak of coronavirus, still in a meeting held on Friday, SP Gaonkar called me idiot and **** for issuing a letter to the Municipal Commissioner about disposal of bodies," Naiknawre stated in his letter addressed to the IGP, Amravati Range.

Naiknawre has been transferred to neighbouring Buldhana district.

