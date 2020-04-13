Police Officer Among 6 New COVID-19 Patients in Punjab, Total Cases Now 176

Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Six more people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the total count in the state to 176, official said.

Of the fresh cases, two each are reported from Pathankot and Jalandhar and one each from Ludhiana and Mohali, according to a daily medical bulletin.

The figure includes an assistant commissioner of police posted in Ludhiana and two relatives of a newspaper hawker, who tested positive earlier, in Pathankot.

The test reports of the police officer came on Sunday night, Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Bagga said.

With 54 of the total 176 cases, Mohali district continued to top the COVID 19-tally in Punjab, the medical bulletin said. The district accounts for 31 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the state.

Jalandhar has so far reported 24 cases, followed by Nawanshahr 19, Pathankot 18, Ludhiana, Mansa and Amritsar 11 each, Hoshiarpur seven, Moga four, Rupnagar and Faridkot three each, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Patiala, Kapurthala and Barnala two each, and Muktsar one, according to the bulletin.

One patient is critical and is on ventilator support while two are on oxygen support.

The virus has so far claimed 12 lives, while 25 patients have recovered.

A total of 4,480 samples have been tested in the state so far. PTI CHS VSD

