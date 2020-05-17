Police Station in Odisha Vacated as Man Arrested in Snatching Case Found COVID-19 Positive

Bhubaneswar, May 17 (PTI) The Puri district administration on Sunday vacated the Kumbharpada police station after a person arrested in a snatching case tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The police station was sanitised and about 30 personnel, including the inspector in-charge, were lodged at a hotel as a precautionary measure, they said.

The administration said COVID-19 test of all the personnel posted at the police station will be conducted.

We will decide on Monday after contact tracing on whom to sent on quarantine, Superintendent of Police U S Dash said.

The person arrested in connection with a snatching case was brought to the police station four days ago, officials said.

He later tested positive for COVID-19, they said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)