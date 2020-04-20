Policemen Save Life of Pregnant Woman in Southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A pregnant woman, whose baby died inside the womb, was saved by police who rushed her to a clinic in southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar area, officials said on Monday.

Nirmala was seven months pregnant and was having extreme pain since past few days. Three days ago, she got an ultrasound done at Badarpur, following which a doctor informed them that the baby has died inside the womb and advised them to get her operated soon, they said.

When they were unable able to find a clinic for her operation, she remembered about a doctor named Nahida Fatima, where she had visited two years ago for pregnancy-related treatment and told her husband to take her there, said R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

She along with her husband reached Zakir Nagar area on Sunday to see the doctor. Nirmala fell unconscious when she reached Gali No 13 in the area, he said.

Some policemen noticed them and learnt about her critical condition, following which the staff of the Jamia Nagar police station contacted the doctor, who agreed to open her clinic. She was rushed to the clinic by police in their private vehicle, the DCP added.

On checking, Fatima found that the baby in the womb was dead and the life of patient was in danger so she informed ACP, New Friends Colony, Jagdish Yadav about the condition of the woman and proceeded with an emergency operation, he said.

"The woman is doing fine and has been discharged from the clinic," he added.

