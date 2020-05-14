Political Parties, NGOs Pitch for Lockdown Extension in Mizoram

Aizawl, May 14 (PTI) Political parties, NGOs and various groups in Mizoram pitched at a meeting with Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday that the lockdown be extended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, an official said.

Mizoram at present has no COVID-19 case as the state's lone patient tested negative and was discharged from Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on May 9.

The meeting unanimously agreed that the lockdown must be extended, the official of the Chief Minister's Office said.

However, the matter was referred to the state-level task force for the final decision, she said.

The state-level task force has also been tasked to prepare new guidelines in consultation with other task groups if the lockdown period is extended.

The meeting was attended by political parties, Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), NGO Coordination Committee, Mizoram branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mizoram Government Doctors' Association (MGDA), Mizoram Local Councils Association, All Mizoram Village Councils Association and Mizoram Journalists Association (MJA).

Zoramthanga told the meeting that the extension of the lockdown was crucial to ensure public safety although Mizoram has been declared as a green zone.

Those present in the meeting were also informed that 10,496 people from the state, currently stranded in different parts of the country, have registered so far, wanting to return.

The government has set up quarantine facilities in various parts of the state and the total capacity is 4,172.

Altogether, 1,518 people are currently in isolation at various quarantine centres across the state. About 547 outsiders are currently stranded in Mizoram, according to officials of the home department.

About 1,000 people from Tamil Nadu are likely to arrive in the state on Friday.

The government is planning to facilitate the return of the stranded people in a staggered manner, officials said. PTI

