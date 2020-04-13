Pope Says He Prays for Virus-stricken Countries

World. (File Image)

Vatican City, Apr 13 (AP) Pope Francis says he prays for all the countries struggling with COVID-19 cases, the United States and European nations among them.

He has also expressed his closeness and affection to these nations, “several with great numbers of the infected and the deceased.

“Italy, the United States, Spain, France, the list is long,'' said Francis before giving a blessing to mark what is celebrated in many places Monday as “Little Easter.”

He also hailed the contribution of women working in hospitals, on police forces or in stores during the pandemic while juggling care of children, elders or disabled relatives at home.

He noted during weeks of stay-at-home orders, women are at risk of suffering domestic violence.

At an early morning Mass in the Vatican hotel where he lodges, Francis prayed for “rulers, scientists, politicians, who have begun to study the way out, the post-pandemic, this 'after' that has already begun.”

He urged them to “find the right path, always in favour of the people. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)