Postponed Olympics to Be Cancelled if COVID-19 Not Contained by Next Year: Yoshiro Mori

Tokyo [Japan], April 28 (ANI): Yoshiro Mori, the Olympics' Organising Committee's President has said that the postponed 2020 Tokyo Games will be cancelled if the coronavirus is not brought under control by next year.Mori was asked whether the Games will be postponed to 2022 if COVID-19 is still running rampant next year.To this question, Mori said that there is no chance of the games being postponed yet again."No, in that case, it is cancelled," Mori said in an interview to Nikkan Sports. Earlier this year, the Tokyo Olympics was postponed for the first time in the known history. The Games were cancelled in the past, but it was never delayed. The decision was taken as coronavirus had put almost every nation under lockdown.Canada's and Australia's federation had also said that they would not send their athletes if the Tokyo Olympics went ahead this year. Now, the Games will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021 while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021.All sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.As per CNN, COVID-19 has infected more than 3 million people and killed at least 210,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

