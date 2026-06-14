Pranit More Rs 370 Biryani Row: Kunickaa Sadanand Shares Fresh Video Amid Controversy, Says 'We Must Teach Our Sons' (Watch Video)

Mumbai, June 14: A day after backing comedian Pranit More amid the controversy over his latest stand-up show, Kunickaa Sadanand has once again weighed in on the issue, saying boys should be taught from a young age that kindness and generosity do not entitle them to anything in relationships. More has been facing heavy backlash after a crowdwork clip from one of his stand-up shows went viral on social media. The controversy began after an audience member made a remark suggesting that spending Rs 370 on a date entitled him to physical intimacy. The clip triggered widespread backlash online, prompting More to issue multiple public apologies.

Amid the ongoing debate, actor Kunickaa Sadanand, who shared a good bond with More during their time on Bigg Boss 19, had earlier come out in support of the comedian. Reacting to his apology video, she expressed hope that people would forgive him and said she believed he would return with "brilliant content." A day later, Kunickaa took to her X account and shared a fresh video addressing the larger social issues highlighted by the controversy. Pranit More Apologises Over Viral ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Clip, Says ‘I Feel I Deserve This Hate’ (Watch Video).

In the video, she spoke about how some people still believe that paying for dinners, gifts, or trips creates an obligation on the other person. Highlighting the need for a better understanding of consent and relationships, she said many women end up feeling guilty even when no such obligation exists. "Hamare society mein kuch log ab bhi yeh samajhte hain ki agar maine dinner pay kiya, gift diya, ya trips sponsor ki, toh samne waale mein obligation ho gayi. Aur bahut si ladkiyan bina kisi pressure ke apne andar hi andar guilty feel karne lagti hain," she said.

"We must also teach our sons. Ki agar tum kisiko dinner khilate ho, toh tumne ek dinner khilaya hai; tumne koi haq nahi khareeda," she added. Take a look The actor's latest comments come a day after she defended More in the comments section of his apology post. Calling him a "good boy" with the "right values," Kunickaa said that crowdwork and roasting could sometimes carry performers away, especially when audiences are laughing and reacting in the moment. 'INR 370 Biryani' Controversy: Maharashtra Government Orders Probe Into Comedian Pranit More's Videos on Social Media and Other Digital Platforms.

Kunickaa Sadanand Shares Fresh Video Amid Controversy

370 rupaye ki biryani se shuru hui baat… lekin sawaal usse kahin bada hai. 🤔 Kya kindness ka matlab return karna hota hai? Ya sirf gratitude kaafi hai? pic.twitter.com/H7OQNvQ0cA — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) June 14, 2026

The controversy also drew reactions from several celebrities, with opinions remaining sharply divided on both Pranit's conduct and the sincerity of his apologies. The controversy further intensified after Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar, and others allegedly involved in the publication and dissemination of obscene and objectionable content from a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, and circulated online through social media platforms.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)