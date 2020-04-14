Pregnant Woman Airlifted from HP's Lahaul Spiti to Shimla Hospital

Shimla, Apr 14 (PTI) A pregnant woman was airlifted from Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti district to a Shimla hospital for treatment on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said.

Tenzin Khachit (29) was taken to Kamla Nehru Hospital in Shimla from the Kaza subdivision of Lahaul Spiti district.

A resident of Pangmo village, she was initially rushed to a Kaza hospital after her condition suddenly deteriorated on April 13.

When her health did not improve, the hospital administration decided to refer her to the Shimla hospital.

The Kaza hospital administration informed Additional District Magistrate Gyan Sagar Negi, who contacted Agriculture Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda for arranging a helicopter facility after which the woman was taken to the Shimla hospital, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)