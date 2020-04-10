Preparation on for Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results in HP

Dharamshala (HP), Apr 10 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has decided to go ahead with preparing the results for Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state though three papers of Class 12 are not yet conducted.

The board's chairman Dr Suresh Kumar Soni on Friday told reporters here that the Class 10 board examinations were already completed before the nationwide lockdown and only three subject papers were left for Class 12 when the clampdown was imposed. He said, "We have not decided about the three leftover papers of Class 12 but have decided to prepare the result of both the classes in the meantime.”

He said the government has agreed in principal that provision should be made to get these papers evaluated by the teachers in their homes. “We are already on the job and if workable conditions are explored then these results shall be prepared in next 50 days.”

The board's head office is located in Dharamshala.

The Education department has already issued instructions to teachers to start teaching the students online. Yoga classes are also being conducted at some centres.

The state government has already decided to promote all students from Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 to the next academic session without conducting annual exams in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

With schools going ahead with online classes, the Kangra district administration has decided to allow bookstores to be open from Saturday during curfew relaxation for the benefit of students.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati on Friday said, “All bookshops will remain open in Kangra district from 8 am to 11 am from April 11 onwards for the benefit of student community during the relaxation period in the curfew." He urged the shopkeepers and visitors to ensure social distancing.

Till now, only shops selling stationery items were allowed in the district. Grocery outlets, pharmacies and vegetable stalls would continue to operate in accordance with the orders issued earlier, the DC pointed out.

The administration was committed to control the spread of coronavirus and urged people to cooperate by staying at home during the curfew period, he said.

“At many places, home delivery has started so that only a minimum number of people come out for shopping,” he said. For starting farming activities in the district, a decision would be taken on April 11 to ensure farmers do not face any difficulty, he added.

Dharamshala SDM Harish Rajju said voluntary organisations should not distribute rations on their own as many of them have been reported of breaking the rules of social distance. So everyone is requested to stay in the houses and not venture outside, he said.

He said that a 'hunger line' has been started at 14 places in the district to supply dry rations to the poor and needy people living in slums. If anyone does not have money to buy rations, they can contact the numbers given in the hunger lifeline so that rations can be provided to them, the SDM added.

