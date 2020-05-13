Preparing Ourselves, Waiting for Guidelines from Centre to Resume Public Transport: Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital is preparing itself and waiting for guidelines from the central government to resume public transport."Discussions are being held with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) officers to develop a protocol for safe public transport in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. We are preparing ourselves and waiting for central government guidelines to resume public transport," Gahlot said.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 74,281 on Wednesday. The tally is inclusive of 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged patients and 2,415 deaths due to the infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)