Press Council Seeks Report from UP Govt over FIR Against Journalist

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Press Council of India on Wednesday sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government over an FIR against the editor of a media outlet for reportedly publishing a news item regarding problems being faced by Home Guards during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Press Council of India (PCI) Chairman Justice C K Prasad has noted with concern that an FIR has been lodged against Aashish Avasthi, editor, Media Break, on publication of news item regarding problems being faced by Home Guards during COVID-19, a PCI statement said.

"Taking suo-motu cognizance of the case, a Report on Fact of the case has been called for from the government of Uttar Pradesh," it said.

On Tuesday, the PCI had expressed concern over threat of physical violence, in several online posts, to Tongam Rina, Associate Editor of Arunachal Times.

On April 23, an article under caption "wildlife hunting on spike, says a forest official" was published in Arunachal Times by her.

While taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter, a Report on Facts of the case has been called for from the Chief Secretary and The Director General Police, Arunachal Pradesh, the PCI said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)