Prevention of COVID-19 Fatalities a Challenge: Maha CM

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that ensuring recovery of COVID-19 patients and preventing fatalities were the challenges being faced by his government as well as the medical fraternity.

In his interaction with CEOs of privatehospital in Mumbai, along with members of the newly-set up task force of medical professionals through video conferencing, Thackeray underlined the need to put in place a robust patient management system.

The deliberations focused on issues like the patient care; need for medical equipment; availability of ICU beds, and ensuring protection of medical personnel treating coronavirus positive patients.

The CM further said that the focus should be on prevention of deaths of COVID-19 patients and saving those patients who are in a serious condition.

In a worrying tend, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 232 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the virus infected patients in the state to 2916, a Health official said, adding that nine more people have succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll so far to 187.

Underlining the concerns of the state government, a senior officer had said that though Maharashtra stands at the fourth position in the country vis-a-vis the COVID-19 mortality rate at 7.34 per cent, the state is way ahead both in terms of the number of positive cases and fatalities. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)