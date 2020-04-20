Prez Expresses Gratitude to Police Forces for Ensuring Lockdown with Sensitivity and Professionalism

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday expressed gratitude to police forces for ensuring the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus with sensitivity and professionalism.

Kovind took to Twitter to thank fellow citizens, NGOs, social workers, religious and charitable organisations, Red Cross and many others who are serving the nation in different ways.

"I commend their spirit. I am confident of their sustained contribution in ensuring victory against COVID-19," he said.

The president said, "My thoughts are with all those serving the nation in the fight against COVID-19, despite grave risks to themselves and their families" and asked all to express gratitude to our police, armed forces and security personnel for their courage and determination.

"Internally, police forces are ensuring lockdown with sensitivity and professionalism. Armed and Paramilitary Forces are securing us against cross-border terrorism," he tweeted.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was further extended till May 3.

