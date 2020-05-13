Priyanka Gandhi Requests UP CM for State Buses for People Returning to Their Villages

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Congress leader and party in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to arrange UPSRTC buses for the people returning to their villages for humanitarian reasons as well as to ensure better COVID-19 screening."Keeping in mind humanity, a sincere request is made to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that he should arrange UPSRTC buses for lakhs of people who are forced to leave cities and are going on foot to their villages without food or water. There are kids and pregnant women amongst these people," Priyanka tweeted."All these people are from Uttar Pradesh only. If they are transported on buses, their (COVID-19) screening/testing could be done easily and they could be quarantined properly. They are going to their villages on foot/cycle/tempo/truck/tractor without testing/screening. This is not safe for them. Please help them," she added.On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown up to May 17. (ANI)

