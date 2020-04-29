Priyanka, Kareena, Other Co-stars of Irrfan Khan Condole His Death

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The entire cinema fraternity including his co-stars Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi has mourned the superstar Irrfan Khan's demise on Wednesday.Khan's '7 Khoon Maaf' co-actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to post a still from the film and remembered the departed soul."The world will always remember your legacy #irrfankhan. You fought like a warrior. Rest in peace my friend.. My condolences to the family," wrote Priyanka in the caption.Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared the screen space with Irrfan in his last film 'Angrezi Medium,' also posted a still from the sets of the film.The picture posted by Kareena featured Khan along with Deepak Dobriyal and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia."It was an absolute honour sir, Rest in peace," she wrote in the caption.Critically acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi also condoled the demise of the 'Life of Pi' actor. Tripathi was also one of his co-stars from his last film.Tripathi also posted a picture of himself with Irrfan taken on the sets of 'Angrezi Medium,' and said that he is not able to put his feelings to words right now."Kabhi Kabhi bhawnao ko batama sambhav nahi hota. Vahi ho raha hai Irrfan da," he wrote.Irrfan Khan's 'Karwaan' co-star Mithila Palkar also posted a still from the film featuring the two actors."Happy times, happier memories! Rest in peace, Sir. They don't make gems like you anymore," she wrote in the caption.Irrfan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53.Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)

