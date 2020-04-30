PSG Crowned Ligue 1 Champions as LFP Ends 2019-2020 Season

Paris [France], April 30 (ANI): Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on Thursday put an end to the 2019-2020 football season, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) being declared as the champions of Ligue 1. "Having taken knowledge of the decisions and declarations of the Prime Minister and of the Government, the LFP Board of Directors decides to end the 2019/2020 season," LFP said in a statement.PSG will be crowned as Ligue 1 champions while the Ligue 2 title will go to FC Lorient."The LFP Board of Directors decides to pronounce the final classification of Ligue 1 Conforama and Ligue 2 according to the rules already applied by the FFF for all the championships," the statement added.The first-placed club PSG is followed by Marseille and Stade Rennais in the final rankings. The fourth and fifth spot is taken by Lille and Nice respectively.Earlier, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had announced that no big sporting affairs can take place in the country until at least September due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

