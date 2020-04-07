Psychologists in Kolkata Launch Portal to Help People Deal with Stress, Amid Lockdown

Kolkata, Apr 7 (PTI) Prominent psychologists and counsellors in the city have launched a portal to help people cope with stress and anxiety, amid the lockdown imposed by the government to combat COVID-19.

The portal, launched on Sunday, is primarily meant for students suffering from mental health issues, but others may approach, too, clinical psychologist and school counsellor Dr Gunjan Tewari told PTI on Tuesday.

"A total of 23 counsellors have come forward to be a part of the portal - Let's Win This Battle. Every individual is allotted a specific time and one counsellor, who tries and addresses his or her issues. In just two days, we have received over 100 queries," she said.

People get a little edgy in times like these and that often leads to tiffs and arguments at home, Tewari said.

"Children and teenagers are facing as much stress as the adults. Tiffs over possession of TV remote, addiction to mobile phone and similar things, which are common in normal circumstances, should be averted now as everyone may have become a bit edgy," she said.

The portal contains names and telephone numbers of the clinical psychologists, who will offer guidance and support for free between 9 am and 10 pm, another counsellor said.

"Depression, panic and sleep disorder may get the better of you during this phase. But don't let that happen. We are here to help you cruise through it," she said.

Nandini Mitra, a mother to 17-year-old, said her son had been exhibiting "aggressive behaviour" since the suspension of classes.

"He cannot go out, he can't meet friends. He misses his outdoor games and cycling. When he gets angry, he breaks plates and glasses. I wanted to seek help, but didn't know whom to approach, amid the lockdown. This new portal could be of help. We have been allotted a time in the afternoon, three days a week," the Howrah resident said.

Welcoming the initiative, a spokesperson at a CBSE school in the city, said, "The portal could go a long way in addressing mental health problems of teenagers."

