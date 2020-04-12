Puddhupettai Area Identified as Containment Zone in Chennai, Sealed

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Pudhupettai area in Chennai was sealed on Sunday after district administration identified it as a containment zone.Police barricading is in place in the area.Tamil Nadu reported 106 new positive cases of coronavirus today in which 90 persons were from "single source," state health secretary Beela Rajesh said.A total of 8 doctors and 5 nurses tested positive in Tamil Nadu. Out of these, two were government doctors, two railway doctors and four private hospital doctors.Out of the 106 new cases, as many as 16 had "inter-state travel" history and the remaining were their contacts., the health secretary said.Chennai continues to be the worst affected district with 199 cases. Coimbatore reported 119 cases, she said. 35 new cases in Tirupur. Totally 60 cases reported in the past 2 days."A total of 1,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Tamil Nadu and 11 deaths have been recorded," Beela Rajesh said.Total number of positive cases from "single source" stood at 971.According to the health secretary six people were discharged, taking the total number of those cured to 50 in the state. (ANI)

