Puducherry Congress MLA Falls at the Feet of Doctor in Gratitude to Frontline Warriors

Puducherry [India], April 23 (ANI): As a token of respect towards the health workers battling coronavirus pandemic, T Djeamourthy, Congress MLA from Ariyankuppam, fell at the feet of a doctor to express his gratitude. The doctors were seen asking Djeamourthy to not touch their feet. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Puducherry has recorded seven positive COVID-19 cases in the union territory, as of Thursday of which three patients have recovered. No deaths due to the virus have been reported so far. (ANI)

