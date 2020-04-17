Pune: COVID-19 Cases Reach 565 as 68 Test Positive on Friday

Pune, Apr 17 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district in Maharashtra crossed 500 on Friday with 68 new cases reported, as well as three deaths, officials said.

The coronavirus positive cases now stand at 565 while the death toll so far is 48, an official said.

"The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune city is 480, while it is 49 in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, and 36 in the district's rural area. There were also three deaths on Friday," he said.

