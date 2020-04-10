Pune Family Got Travel Permit; Official Denies Giving It

Pune, Apr 10 (PTI) Close on the heels of lockdown violation by DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and their family, another case of a family obtaining safe passage through an official letter has come to light in Pune district.

As per a letter purportedly signed by Mulshi Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Sandesh Shirke, which is making rounds on social media, three members of a family and a driver were given permission to travel to Mumbai on April 8.

The man in whose name the permission was obtained is a relative of a local Member of Legislative Council (MLC) facing a bank fraud case.

When contacted, Shirke said he never issued such permission, and claimed that someone from his office might have "misused" his signature specimen.

"I never issued such a pass to them. But as I have to be out in the field during lockdown, I have kept a signature specimen in the office to issue movement passes to vehicles carrying essential goods," he said.

"It seems someone from my office misused that signature by scanning it and issued that letter," the SDO said.

He would conduct an inquiry and the person who did this would be sent on forced leave, Shirke added.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said he will conduct an inquiry into the incident.

