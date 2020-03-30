Pune Municipal Corporation Sets Up Shelter Homes for Migrants

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Pune Municipal Corporation has set up around 25 new shelter homes for the people in view of the coronavirus, city Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Monday.Speaking to ANI, he said: "Already four shelters of the Pune Municipal Corporation are in place. We have set up around 25 new shelters for the people. We will set up more if needed.""We have arranged space in the municipal schools and parking for 1,500 people, who do not have homes," he added.He said the migrant workers, who are stranded in the city, have been provided with food and they are being taken care of."Many NGOs are working with the Pune Municipal Corporation and providing food to the migrant workers, who are stranded in the city," he said.The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected a total of 1,071 people as on Monday morning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)