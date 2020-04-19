Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad Cities Declared Containment Zones

Pune, Apr 19 (PTI) The civic bodies of Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday declared the areas within their municipal limits as containment zones and imposed further restrictions on people's movement to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The move comes a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar instructed that lockdown be implemented more stringently in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad limits.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad issued an order to this effect on Sunday night and declared entire Pune city as a "containment zone".

His Pimpri Chinchwad (PCMC) counterpart, Dr Shravan Hardikar, also issued a similar order.

As per the orders, all the areas in both the municipal limits will be sealed from Sunday midnight till further orders.

The decision has been taken in view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and the increased number of deaths, officials said.

As per the orders, the entry and exit of people, barring those carrying out essential services, into and outside the corporation limits has been prohibited.

A PCMC official said that as per the new orders, the shops selling essential commodities and vegetables would be allowed to function between 10 am and 2 pm.

Action will be taken against those found roaming in the cities unnecessarily, the officials said.

So far, 669 people have tested coronavirus positive in Pune district, with 51 succumbing to the infection.

