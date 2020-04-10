Punjab Govt Announces Summer Vacation in Schools from Saturday

Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) The Punjab government on Friday preponed summer vacations of all schools in the state, hours after it extended the lockdown to fight coronavirus up to May 1.

Now the one-month summer break will start from April 11 and end on May 10, Education minister Vijay Inder Singla said.

The decision was taken to compensate the academic loss being faced by students due to the lockdown. The summer vacation in the state usually starts by the end of May.

The education minister said the cabinet has also decided to promote Class 5 and 8 students of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) based on examinations conducted before the curfew was imposed in the state.

He said, "All private schools should also start vacations from April 11 but they are free to extend the period as per their requirement."

Class 5 students had two papers remaining, while practical exams of Class 8 students were pending.

The board will declare the results without conducting any further test for both the classes, the minister said.

