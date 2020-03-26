Punjab, Jharkhand Natives Being Looked After in Maha: Uddhav

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has been interacting with citizens of the state on social media to apprise them of the steps being taken to curb coronavirus, has now taken to Twitter to assure his Punjab and Jharkhand counterparts that people from their states stranded here are being looked after.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amrinder Singh and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren got in touch with Thackeray over the last two days on Twitter.

As many as 63 residentsof Bokaro in Jharkhand, who were working in Navi Mumbai, wanted to go home in view of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, which has badly affected livelihood and movement of people.

But Soren asked them to stay put where they are and appealed to Thackeray to ensure their safety.

Thackeray responded, saying staying where they are is the best option in the prevailing situation and also asked the district collector concerned to provide them necessary assistance.

Singh also reached out to Thackeray on Twitter.

He urged Thackeray to ask the Nanded collector to provide help and take steps to minimise inconvenience to devotees who are stranded in the Sikh pilgrimage town after their train to Amritsar was cancelled.

Thackeray said the Nanded administration is taking care of pilgrims' stay and safety, while the local gurudwara board is providing them food.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)