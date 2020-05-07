Punjab Police Nab 2 Accomplices of Slain Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Riaz Naikoo's Aide

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Thursday said that they have nabbed two accomplices of Hilal Ahmed Wagay -- a close associate of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riaz Naikoo -- from Amritsar.The arrested duo have been identified as Bikram Singh and Maninder Singh.Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said the duo were traced through investigations into the trail of Hizbul terrorist Wagay, who was nabbed from Amritsar, where he had come to collect money on the instructions of the Hizbul Commander in the Kashmir Valley."The police seized 1 kg heroin along with Rs 32 lakh in Indian currency from their possession, to unveil Pakistan-sponsored conspiracy to smuggle narcotics and weapons into the state," Gupta was quoted as saying in a press release. An FIR has been registered under Sections 10, 11,13,17,18, 20,21 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 and Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Sadar Police Station, Amritsar. Gupta added: "The interrogation of the two accused further revealed that both Bikram and Maninder, along with their cousins Ranjit Singh, Iqbal Singh, and Sarwan Singh, deal in drugs and weapons smuggled from across-the-border."The DGP said the police teams were on the trail of Ranjit, Iqbal and Sarwan. (ANI)

