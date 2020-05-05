Punjab Reports 219 New COVID-19 Cases

Chandigarh [India], May 5 (ANI): As many as 219 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 1,451, out of which 1,293 are active cases, said the state Health Department."25 patients have lost their lives due to the infection. Two patients are on ventilator support," added the Health Department.Among the 219 new cases reported, six are from Jalandhar, 48 from Gurdaspur, 14 from Ludhiana, 34 from Fazilka, 27 from Faridkot, 47 from Tarn Taran among others.Out of the total number, the most number of cases are from Amritsar (218), Jalandhar (134) and Ludhiana (124). (ANI)

