Punjab Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 14 (ANI): Eight more people tested positive for COVID 19 in Punjab on Tuesday, increasing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 184 in the State.The state's Health Department said of these eight new cases reported today, six were in contact with COVID-19 positive patients.Of all the confirmed cases reported in the State so far, 27 of them have been completely cured whereas 13 have succumbed to the virus.India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 10,815 the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

