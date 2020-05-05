Punjab Testing Up to 2,800 Samples Daily: Captain Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 5 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that his State is testing up to 2,800 samples daily for the coronavirus disease.The Chief Minister also added that the people coming to Punjab, from other States or abroad will have to be under "mandatory quarantine" as a precautionary measure to check the spread of the virus."Had a review meeting with the Health Department and other senior officers. Happy to share that we are testing up to 2800 samples daily. Also, all persons coming to Punjab, from within India or abroad, will have to undergo mandatory quarantine," he tweeted.As many as 219 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 1,451, out of which 1,293 are active cases, said the state Health Department."25 patients have lost their lives due to the infection in the State so far. Two patients are on ventilator support," added the Health Department. (ANI)

