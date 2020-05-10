Punjab to Give Rs 50 Lakh Ex-gratia to Kin of Employees Who Die in COVID-19 Fight

Chandigarh [India], May 10 (ANI): The Punjab government has announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the dependant members or legal heirs of state employees, who die in harness while on government duty fighting against COVID-19.According to an official release, compensation is admissible only for COVID-19 outbreak and it would remain in force from April 1, 2020, to July 31, 2020, subject to review thereafter.The said ex-gratia will be applicable to all categories of the regular employees of the state government, who die in harness due to contracting of COVID-19 while performing official duties."The ex-gratia shall be admissible only where the employee is involved directly in the state's fight to control the spread of coronavirus -- the employees on duty at COVID hospitals/critical care centres, drivers transporting citizens of the state from other states/COVID patients/suspects etc, ration distribution, curfew/lockdown implementation," the release said.The ex-gratia will be admissible to all employees covered under the old pension scheme and those recruited on and after January 1, 2004, and covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS). The spokesperson said the cases of providing monetary relief to the dependants of manpower working on contract or through outsourcing, will be considered under the provisions of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.According to the state health department, Punjab has recorded 1,762 COVID-19 cases including 31 fatalities. (ANI)

