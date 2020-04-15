Racing Shutdown Extended into May

London, Apr 15 (AFP) Racing in the United Kingdom is to be suspended into May and not resume as previously hoped on April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Britsh Horse Racing Authority (BHA) announced on Wednesday.

The BHA said it would not set a fixed date for any resumption but expected it would be behind closed doors if it did resume in May.

They said they took the decision with the British Government expected to extend the nationwide lockdown for several weeks on Thursday. Racing has been at a standstill since March 18.

"The suspension of racing, which is due to finish at the end of April, is to be extended after a decision today by the Board of the British Horseracing Authority," read their statement.

"The BHA has not set a new date for ending the suspension but plans are in place so that the sport is ready to resume as soon as is possible and appropriate in consultation with government." AFP

